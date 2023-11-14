How to Watch Queens vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (0-2) take the court against the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Queens vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens Stats Insights
- Last season, the Royals had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.
- Queens went 12-4 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Royals finished 35th.
- Last year, the Royals scored 77.7 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.
- Queens had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Queens scored 86.2 points per game last year at home, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).
- At home, the Royals allowed 2.5 more points per game (77.4) than in road games (74.9).
- At home, Queens averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.8) than away from home (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to away from home (35.0%).
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 89-73
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/14/2023
|High Point
|-
|Curry Arena
|11/18/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
