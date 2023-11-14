The Queens Royals (0-2) take the court against the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Queens vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Queens Stats Insights

Last season, the Royals had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents knocked down.

Queens went 12-4 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Royals finished 35th.

Last year, the Royals scored 77.7 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 77.2 the Panthers allowed.

Queens had a 12-5 record last season when putting up more than 77.2 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Queens scored 86.2 points per game last year at home, which was 14.0 more points than it averaged on the road (72.2).

At home, the Royals allowed 2.5 more points per game (77.4) than in road games (74.9).

At home, Queens averaged 0.7 more treys per game (9.8) than away from home (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to away from home (35.0%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule