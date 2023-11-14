Tuesday's game features the Wofford Terriers (2-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) clashing at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-57 win for heavily favored Wofford according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Eagles' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 113-39 loss to Washington.

North Carolina Central vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 84, North Carolina Central 57

North Carolina Central Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles had a -56 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They put up 66.7 points per game to rank 144th in college basketball and gave up 68.5 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball.

North Carolina Central scored fewer points in conference play (66.6 per game) than overall (66.7).

At home, the Eagles put up 71.6 points per game last season, 8.3 more than they averaged on the road (63.3).

North Carolina Central allowed fewer points at home (62 per game) than on the road (75) last season.

