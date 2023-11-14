The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) hit the court against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Virginia (-31.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

N.C. A&T went 10-12-0 ATS last year.

Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.