The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

N.C. A&T vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 41.7% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

N.C. A&T went 6-6 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Aggies ranked 215th.

The Aggies scored 10.3 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Cavaliers gave up (60.5).

N.C. A&T put together a 13-15 record last season in games it scored more than 60.5 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison

At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season, six more than it averaged away (68.6).

At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.3.

N.C. A&T sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule