North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Moore County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The O'Neal School at Fayetteville Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Moore High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.