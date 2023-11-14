If you live in Moore County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The O'Neal School at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 14

4:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Moore High School at Wheatmore High School