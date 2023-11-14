North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lee County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Grace Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
