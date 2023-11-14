The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are welcoming in the Miami Heat (1-3) for a contest between Southeast Division rivals at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last year.

Last season, P.J. Washington recorded an average of 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He also drained 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per game.

Gordon Hayward averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He drained 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Nick Richards' numbers last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. He drained 62.9% of his shots from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists last year, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 5.4 boards.

Kyle Lowry recorded 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Thomas Bryant collected 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Josh Richardson collected 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he posted 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Heat 111 Points Avg. 109.5 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 45.7% Field Goal % 46% 33% Three Point % 34.4%

