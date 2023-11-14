Tuesday's game at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (1-1) going head to head against the Stetson Hatters (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-56 victory as our model heavily favors High Point.

In their last game on Saturday, the Panthers secured a 99-47 win over Lees-McRae.

High Point vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

High Point vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, Stetson 56

High Point Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers' +114 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 64.6 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 61.1 per outing (84th in college basketball).

In conference matchups last year, High Point put up more points per contest (67.1) than its season average (64.6).

The Panthers posted 65.4 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, they averaged 64.6 points per contest.

Defensively High Point was worse in home games last season, ceding 61.1 points per game, compared to 59.9 on the road.

