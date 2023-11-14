The Queens Royals (0-2) battle the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Queens vs. High Point matchup.

High Point vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Queens Moneyline High Point Moneyline BetMGM Queens (-2.5) 167.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Queens (-2.5) 167.5 -138 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Queens Betting Trends (2022-23)

High Point compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 11 times last year, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Queens covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Royals games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.