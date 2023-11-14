The Queens Royals (0-2) face the High Point Panthers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Queens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Royals allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

High Point compiled a 9-3 straight up record in games it shot over 45.9% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Royals finished 72nd.

The Panthers' 74.6 points per game last year were equal to what the Royals allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 74.6 points last season, High Point went 9-4.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, High Point scored 10.7 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (69.2).

The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than on the road (83) last season.

Beyond the arc, High Point sunk more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (34.1%) than at home (32.5%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule