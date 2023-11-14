How to Watch the East Carolina vs. VCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (2-0) battle the VCU Rams (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina vs. VCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Pirates' 62.6 points per game last year were equal to what the Rams allowed to opponents.
- East Carolina had a 13-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.
- Last year, the Rams put up just 0.2 more points per game (56.9) than the Pirates gave up (56.7).
- VCU went 4-11 last season when scoring more than 56.7 points.
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Elon
|W 68-37
|Schar Center
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 105-35
|Minges Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/20/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
