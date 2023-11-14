Tuesday's game that pits the East Carolina Pirates (2-0) against the VCU Rams (2-0) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of East Carolina, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Pirates' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 105-35 win against South Carolina Upstate.

East Carolina vs. VCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

East Carolina vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, VCU 54

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates' +196 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 62.6 points per game (230th in college basketball) while allowing 56.7 per contest (23rd in college basketball).

In conference action, East Carolina put up fewer points (61.1 per game) than it did overall (62.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Pirates averaged 66.1 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 57.9.

East Carolina gave up 52.7 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 away.

