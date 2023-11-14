North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Durham County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Christian School at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triangle Math and Science Academy at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at St. David's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
