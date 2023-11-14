How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.
- In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans ranked 156th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils recorded 72.0 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
- Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68.0).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
- Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
