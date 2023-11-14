The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) take on the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.

In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.

The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Spartans ranked 156th.

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils put up were just 4.1 more points than the Spartans gave up (67.9).

Duke went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.

The Spartans put up an average of 70.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up.

Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).

Looking at three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).

At home, Michigan State made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center 11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule