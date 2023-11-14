How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Duke Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.
- In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils put up just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
- Duke had a 19-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).
- Michigan State had a 16-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.
- The Spartans conceded 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 away.
- Michigan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.