The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) face the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • In games Duke shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
  • The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils scored just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
  • Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
  • Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils gave up (63.6).
  • Michigan State went 16-5 last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Duke performed better at home last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better at home last season, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Duke made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (69).
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan State drained fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

