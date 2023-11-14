Tuesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) against the Columbia Lions (1-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 14.

The Blue Devils came out on top in their most recent matchup 88-42 against Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Duke vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Duke vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 71, Columbia 68

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils had a +415 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They put up 63.6 points per game to rank 207th in college basketball and gave up 51.0 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

In ACC games, Duke averaged 3.4 fewer points (60.2) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

The Blue Devils scored more points at home (68.1 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

In 2022-23, Duke conceded 0.7 more points per game at home (50.9) than on the road (50.2).

