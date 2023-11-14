If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The O'Neal School at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 14

4:00 PM ET on November 14 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cape Fear High School