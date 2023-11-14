Tuesday's contest between the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-1) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 69-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on November 14.

The 49ers enter this game following an 84-35 win against Tennessee State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charlotte vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UNC Asheville 48

Other AAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charlotte Performance Insights (2022-23)

The 49ers had a -194 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 62 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, and allowed 68.2 per outing to rank 275th in college basketball.

In conference action last year, Charlotte scored more points per contest (66.5) than its season average (62).

In home games, the 49ers put up 9.0 more points per game last season (67.1) than they did when playing on the road (58.1).

In 2022-23, Charlotte allowed 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 69.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.