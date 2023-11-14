How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) play the Oregon State Beavers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Texas State vs Oklahoma (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- South Alabama vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Alcorn State vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 44.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Appalachian State had an 11-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beavers finished 309th.
- The Mountaineers' 70.3 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up.
- When it scored more than 67 points last season, Appalachian State went 11-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison
- Appalachian State scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than away (66.5) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mountaineers conceded 5.5 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (67.7).
- Appalachian State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.6) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (35.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Oakland City
|W 87-49
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 91-78
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.