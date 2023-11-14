North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Alleghany County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
