North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Alamance County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Alamance High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Christian Academy at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Mill Academy at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
