The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) hit the court against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts shot 43.2% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.
  • Western Carolina compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot over 44.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Catamounts ranked 215th.
  • The Catamounts averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Blue Raiders allowed (67.8).
  • Western Carolina went 17-3 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7.
  • The Catamounts allowed 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Western Carolina drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Dalton State W 106-65 Ramsey Center
11/11/2023 @ Notre Dame W 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 McNeese - Ramsey Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama - Ramsey Center

