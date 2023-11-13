North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasquotank County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Pasquotank County, North Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocracoke High School at The Albemarle School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.