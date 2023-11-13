North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Iredell County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cabarrus Charter School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Statesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.