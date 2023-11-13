North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Guilford County, North Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forsyth Home Educators at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.