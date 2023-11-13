Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Durham County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charles E. Jordan High School at J. F. Webb High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 13

6:00 PM ET on November 13 Location: Oxford, NC

Oxford, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 13

6:30 PM ET on November 13 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Excelsior Classical Academy at East Wake Academy