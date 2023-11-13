North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Davidson County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gray Stone Day School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
