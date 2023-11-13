North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Buncombe County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
