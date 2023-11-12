The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) play in a matchup with no set line at Dean Smith Center on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Lehigh (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 30% of the time, 26% more often than North Carolina (9-21-0) last season.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 76.2 146 70.9 140.3 147.1 Lehigh 69.8 146 69.4 140.3 140.2

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels recorded were 6.8 more points than the Mountain Hawks allowed (69.4).

North Carolina had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 11-19-0 Lehigh 14-11-0 11-14-0

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Lehigh 12-3 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 7-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

