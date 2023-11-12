How to Watch North Carolina vs. Lehigh on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents knocked down.
- North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks finished 270th.
- Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.
- When North Carolina scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 17-5.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).
- The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
- When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
