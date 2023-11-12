The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACCN

North Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents knocked down.

North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks finished 270th.

Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.

When North Carolina scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 17-5.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).

The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).

When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule