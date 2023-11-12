The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Lehigh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents knocked down.
  • North Carolina had a 15-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountain Hawks finished 270th.
  • Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.4 the Mountain Hawks allowed.
  • When North Carolina scored more than 69.4 points last season, it went 17-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game last season at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh - Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside - Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.