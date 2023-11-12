Sunday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) versus the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) at Carmichael Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Davidson. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Tar Heels won their most recent outing 102-49 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

North Carolina vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 69, North Carolina 68

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tar Heels' +301 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

North Carolina's offense was worse in ACC contests last season, scoring 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.9 PPG.

The Tar Heels scored 73.7 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 64.6 points per contest.

North Carolina allowed 54.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (65.2).

