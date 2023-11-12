The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Information

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
262nd 68.5 Points Scored 75.6 82nd
224th 71.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
319th 11.2 Assists 14.6 70th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 14.8 348th

