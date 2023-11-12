The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) will play the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 32.4 134th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 319th 11.2 Assists 14.6 70th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 14.8 348th

