Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 92-63 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 92, North Carolina Central 63

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-28.5)

Georgia (-28.5) Computer Predicted Total: 155.0

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

With 75.6 points per game on offense, North Carolina Central ranked 82nd in college basketball last season. At the other end, it surrendered 65.9 points per contest, which ranked 55th in college basketball.

Last year the Eagles averaged 32.4 boards per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.6 rebounds per contest (41st-ranked).

Last season North Carolina Central ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.6 per game.

Although the Eagles committed 14.8 turnovers per game (11th-worst in college basketball), they ranked 12th-best in college basketball by forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest.

The Eagles ranked 182nd in the country with 7.4 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 80th with a 36.0% shooting percentage from three-point land.

With a 30.4% three-point percentage allowed last year, North Carolina Central was 22nd-best in the nation. It ranked 51st in college basketball by allowing 6.2 threes per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, North Carolina Central took 64.7% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 35.3% threes (27.1%).

