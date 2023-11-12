The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) play the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. North Carolina Central matchup in this article.

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-22.5) 146.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-22.5) 147.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina Central put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Eagles covered the spread when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

Georgia covered nine times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Bulldogs games.

