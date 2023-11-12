How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina Central vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 46.9% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.0% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
- North Carolina Central compiled an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Bulldogs finished 155th.
- The Eagles scored an average of 75.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 71.5 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.5 points last season, North Carolina Central went 10-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, North Carolina Central averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 12.4 fewer points per game at home (59.7) than on the road (72.1).
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.0%) than at home (36.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 99-56
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 107-54
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.