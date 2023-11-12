Sunday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) at Reynolds Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-55 and heavily favors NC State to come out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their most recent matchup 84-43 against Charlotte on Tuesday.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 89, UConn 55

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack's +264 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball).

NC State posted 65.2 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).

Offensively the Wolfpack played better when playing at home last year, scoring 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, NC State surrendered 59.3 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 67.6.

