Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) taking on the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 89-55 victory as our model heavily favors NC State.

In their last time out, the Wolfpack won on Tuesday 84-43 against Charlotte.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 89, UConn 55

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season (posting 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and allowing 62.6 per contest, 124th in college basketball) and had a +264 scoring differential.

NC State tallied 65.2 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).

The Wolfpack averaged 75.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.4 more points than they averaged away from home (63.5).

NC State gave up 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.6 on the road.

