NC State vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) taking on the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 89-55 victory as our model heavily favors NC State.
In their last time out, the Wolfpack won on Tuesday 84-43 against Charlotte.
NC State vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 89, UConn 55
NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season (posting 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and allowing 62.6 per contest, 124th in college basketball) and had a +264 scoring differential.
- NC State tallied 65.2 points per game last year in conference games, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).
- The Wolfpack averaged 75.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.4 more points than they averaged away from home (63.5).
- NC State gave up 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.6 on the road.
