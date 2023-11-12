Sunday's contest that pits the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) versus the UConn Huskies (1-0) at Reynolds Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-54 in favor of NC State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wolfpack enter this contest on the heels of an 84-43 win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 90, UConn 54

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season, with a +264 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) and gave up 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Offensively, NC State put up 65.2 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (70.8 points per game) was 5.6 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Wolfpack scored 12.4 more points per game last season (75.9) than they did on the road (63.5).

NC State allowed 59.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.3 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (67.6).

