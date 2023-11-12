Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) matching up with the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 90-54 victory as our model heavily favors NC State.

The Wolfpack came out on top in their last outing 84-43 against Charlotte on Tuesday.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 90, UConn 54

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game last season (posting 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and giving up 62.6 per outing, 124th in college basketball) and had a +264 scoring differential.

NC State's offense was worse in ACC matchups last season, putting up 65.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.8 PPG.

The Wolfpack put up 75.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.4 more points than they averaged away from home (63.5).

In 2022-23, NC State surrendered 59.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 67.6.

