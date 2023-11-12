Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) matching up with the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 92-51 win as our model heavily favors NC State.

The Wolfpack came out on top in their most recent game 84-43 against Charlotte on Tuesday.

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 92, UConn 51

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack's +264 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per outing (124th in college basketball).

NC State posted 65.2 points per game last season in conference action, which was 5.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.8).

The Wolfpack averaged 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

In home games, NC State allowed 8.3 fewer points per game (59.3) than on the road (67.6).

