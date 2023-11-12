Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets play at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (tipping at 12:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Sunday's prop bet for Ball is 23.5 points, 9.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of six is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than Sunday's over/under.

Ball, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 1.5 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points per game this season, 3.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Sunday's points prop bet for Randle is 22.5 points. That is 8.8 more than his season average of 13.7.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 6.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Randle has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

Jalen Brunson's 20-point scoring average is 4.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Brunson's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's over/under.

His four made three-pointers average is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

