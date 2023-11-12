Hornets vs. Knicks November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) play the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hornets vs. Knicks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- November 10 at the Wizards
- October 30 at home vs the Nets
- November 8 at home vs the Wizards
- November 5 at the Mavericks
- November 4 at the Pacers
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier collected 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington put up 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
- Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Nick Richards averaged 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle collected 25.1 points, 10.0 boards and 4.1 assists last season.
- Per game, Jalen Brunson posted 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He also made 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists. He made 43.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season included 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists per contest. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hornets vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Knicks
|Hornets
|116.0
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|113.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.