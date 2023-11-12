Sunday's game between the Baylor Bears (2-0) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) going head to head at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 97-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Baylor, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 97, Gardner-Webb 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-31.8)

Baylor (-31.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

Last season Gardner-Webb averaged 70.7 points per game (198th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 65.5 points per contest (48th-ranked).

The Runnin' Bulldogs ranked 126th in the nation with 32.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 43rd with 28.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Gardner-Webb delivered 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

The Runnin' Bulldogs were 249th in the nation with 12.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 78th with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Runnin' Bulldogs sank 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 33.7% three-point percentage (204th-ranked).

Gardner-Webb allowed 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Gardner-Webb took 66.6% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 33.4% from beyond the arc (24.1% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.