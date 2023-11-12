Sunday's game that pits the Elon Phoenix (1-1) against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 101-72 in favor of Elon, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Elon vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 101, North Dakota 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-29.1)

Elon (-29.1) Computer Predicted Total: 172.5

Elon Performance Insights

Last season Elon put up 65.4 points per game (326th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 71.6 points per contest (227th-ranked).

Last year the Phoenix grabbed 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Elon put up 12.2 assists per game, which ranked them 249th in college basketball.

The Phoenix committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Phoenix ranked 237th in the country by making 6.8 threes per game, but they owned a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Elon ceded 9.1 three-pointers per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 34.5% three-point percentage (235th-ranked) to its opponents.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Elon took 59.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets) and 40.2% from beyond the arc (28.6%).

