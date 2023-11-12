How to Watch Elon vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (1-1) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks averaged.
- Elon went 5-3 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.
- The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.
- The Phoenix put up an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.
- When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, Elon went 4-1.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 away.
- The Phoenix gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Elon sunk fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (33.8%) too.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 101-78
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 79-76
|Schar Center
|11/12/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/17/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/18/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
