The Elon Phoenix (1-1) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Elon vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix shot at a 42.5% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks averaged.

Elon went 5-3 when it shot higher than 47% from the field.

The Phoenix were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Hawks finished 222nd.

The Phoenix put up an average of 65.4 points per game last year, 8.5 fewer points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.

When it scored more than 73.9 points last season, Elon went 4-1.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 away.

The Phoenix gave up 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Elon sunk fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (33.8%) too.

