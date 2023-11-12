How to Watch the Davidson vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Davidson vs. North Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats scored an average of 62.3 points per game last year, only 2.5 more points than the 59.8 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- Davidson went 11-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 68.9 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 63.6 the Wildcats gave up.
- North Carolina went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.6% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Wildcats' opponents knocked down.
- The Wildcats shot at a 39.4% rate from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points above the 36.8% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 86-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/11/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 57-52
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/18/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
