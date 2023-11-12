The Clemson Tigers (2-0) and the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) meet in a game with no set line at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Davidson vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Last year nine of Davidson's games went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Wildcats were 15-14-0 last year.

Clemson (14-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, five% less often than Davidson (15-14-0) last season.

Davidson vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 74.7 144.6 67.9 136.6 139.5 Davidson 69.9 144.6 68.7 136.6 140.2

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 69.9 points per game last year were only 2.0 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Davidson went 8-7 against the spread and 12-5 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Davidson vs. Clemson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0 Davidson 15-14-0 9-20-0

Davidson vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Davidson 15-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 6-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

