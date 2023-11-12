Davidson vs. Clemson November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (2-0) play the Davidson Wildcats (2-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Davidson vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games
- November 21 at home vs Boston University
- November 17 at East Tennessee State
- November 24 at Saint Mary's (CA)
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Davidson vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Clemson Rank
|Clemson AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|137th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|323rd
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.4
|40th
